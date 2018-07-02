CSA Awards 2018 winnners announced with new chairman

Mark Todd, CSA

The Commissioning Specialists Association hosted a highly successful Awards evening on 14th June.

It was the first time the CSA held its annual ceremony in London and the move proved popular with more than 200 attendees at the event which was held at The Mermaid.

At the evening ceremony, outgoing CSA chairman Andrew Watkin of Airtech Premier officially handed over the role to the new CSA chairman, Mark Todd, director of Ashford Environmental Services who has been vice chairman. Roy Tyler of Media Control is the new vice chairman.

Todd is a veteran of the construction industry who has worked in many roles during his time in commissioning. He has been on the CSA’s Technical Sub-Committee for ten years, and is passionate about the role of commissioning engineers. For full details on the CSA Awards winners please see the link below.