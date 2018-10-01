NG Bailey creates new division for IT and power services

Peter Jones: Heading up new NG Bailey division

NG Bailey has created a new £300m Services division to bring together its Facilities Engineering Services and IT Services businesses, alongside the recently-acquired Freedom Group. Peter Jones will head up the new division.

The aim is to combine the company’s capabilities in engineering services, IT, fabric and project management services with its power engineering services and land management know-how.

Jones says: “The new structure gives us tremendous opportunities to promote the benefits of a combined Services offer to customers, which I believe is unique in the market.”

Chief executive David Hurcomb adds: “Separately, the group’s three services-led divisions have established strong positions in their individual markets, so combining their strengths provides us with a very powerful and persuasive offer across the entire industry. It also underpins the delivery of our order book, which is circa £1.4bn and delivers a more balanced construction and services business.”