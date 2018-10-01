SPIE UK secures GAL framework agreement

Published:  01 October, 2018

SPIE UK, Gatwick Airport Ltd
SPIE UK will be working on chiller replacement works at Gatwick Airport

SPIE UK has secured an M&E framework agreement with Gatwick Airport Limited (GAL). Under the agreement, SPIE has also been selected as principal contractor for the chiller replacement works at the airport. This will be the first contract secured under the 4-year agreement, which is valued at £2m per annum.

The chiller replacement works include the replacement and upgrade of an air-cooled chiller, associated pumps and BMS controls located on the roof of Gatwick Airport’s office building, known as Jubilee House.

Jon Arthurs, project manager at Gatwick Airport, adds: “Time and time again, we are impressed by the innovative solutions that SPIE brings to the table, and it was no different for the M&E Framework tender. Given their solid track record in the aviation sector, we are fully confident that SPIE will deliver the various works to the highest standard, on time and on budget.”



Related links

Related Articles

  • SPIE UK wins London Regent’s Crescent redevelopment project 

    SPIE UK has been awarded the contract for the mechanical, electrical, public health and fire engineering services for the redevelopment of Regent’s Crescent. The works are valued at over £20 million and began in June 2018.

  • Seven steps to sustainability 

    The challenges of global warming and climate change demand dramatic responses — with the focus on our cities. George Adams of SPIE UK shares an engineer’s perspective on the huge challenges we face.

  • Climate-change award for SPIE UK from City of London  

    SPIE UK has won the award for tackling climate change by the City of London Corporation at The Sustainable City Awards. For over 30 years, the company has seen energy reduction as a vital part of its service offering to the built environment in major projects that have included PFI hospitals, airport, education, commercial and infrastructure.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
October 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event