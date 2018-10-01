SPIE UK secures GAL framework agreement

SPIE UK will be working on chiller replacement works at Gatwick Airport

SPIE UK has secured an M&E framework agreement with Gatwick Airport Limited (GAL). Under the agreement, SPIE has also been selected as principal contractor for the chiller replacement works at the airport. This will be the first contract secured under the 4-year agreement, which is valued at £2m per annum.

The chiller replacement works include the replacement and upgrade of an air-cooled chiller, associated pumps and BMS controls located on the roof of Gatwick Airport’s office building, known as Jubilee House.

Jon Arthurs, project manager at Gatwick Airport, adds: “Time and time again, we are impressed by the innovative solutions that SPIE brings to the table, and it was no different for the M&E Framework tender. Given their solid track record in the aviation sector, we are fully confident that SPIE will deliver the various works to the highest standard, on time and on budget.”