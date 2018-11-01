IET warns electricians to avoid fake copies of the Wiring Regulations

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is urging all electrical professionals to ensure that they are using genuine copies of BS 7671:2018, known as the Wiring Regulations.

The call comes as the IET has been made aware of a number of counterfeit PDF copies of its publications for sale and distribution through various channels in the past month.

The IET warns that following misinformation in these fake copies have missing or corrupted information, potentially leading to unsafe work being carried out which could result in fire, electric shock or even death in the most extreme cases.

Mark Coles, head of technical regulations at the IET, says: “The counterfeit PDF copies of BS 7671:2018 we have seen initially look very convincing but are sprinkled with errors which can lead to dangerous practices. Unless you know the origin of the document, how can you rely on it?”

To help combat the counterfeit activity, an official hologram has been placed on the inside front cover of the IET Wiring Regulations. This makes it more difficult to counterfeit the guidance and easier for individuals to identify genuine copies of the IET’s books. The hologram contains the IET logo in two sizes and the word “GENUINE”. There are also extra identifiers, some of which can be seen with a magnifying glass.

The IET has a responsibility to uphold standards and ensures that all proceeds from genuine books go back into the organisation and the electrical industry – this meaning that it can continue to provide safe and reliable information for electrical professionals.