Current by GE wins with Vodafone

Published:  01 November, 2018

Current by GE, Vodafone
(L) Vodafone’s Richard Muraszko and (R) Julian Chatwin, Current by GE

Current by GE and Vodafone have developed a digital productivity solution that was a winner at the EG Tech Awards for digital transformation of the real estate sector.

Current by GE is the building controls arm of the global electronics giant, which set up the division in 2015.

Speaking to MBS, Julian Chatwin, director of enterprise software for Current, says: “GE wanted to build on its expertise in the lighting sector. It was clear when speaking to corporate real estate managers about energy management that we had knowledge to share.”

The award-winning project centres on Vodafone’s London HQ, where it worked with Current to deploy a multi-sensor network. The network helps speed up common tasks such as finding empty meeting rooms, available break-out spaces and hot-desks. The network can aggregate data from environmental and occupancy sensors to improve the building’s energy efficiency while also boosting space utilisation and employee productivity. BuroHappold’s Smart Space team also worked on the project.

“Systems such as security and access can show that people are in a space, but it’s not integrated,” says Chatwin. “With our approach it’s possible to provide accurate data that allows corporate real estate managers to make business decisions.”

On receiving the award for this project, Vodafone’s group property strategy manager Richard Muraszko, said: “This award is recognition of the way Vodafone is building on its world-leading IoT position in new and exciting ways that has the potential to transform workplaces, ways of working, employee wellbeing and productivity.”

Chatwin says that Current by GE will develop its offering, focusing on the open platform model and harnessing wireless protocols such as Zigbee. “Digital productivity will be a game-changer as more companies look to create the office of the future,” he says.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Tech giants enter building IoT market 

    Vodafone and Dell EMC have joined with energy and utility management specialist Utilitywise to develop a new Internet of Things (IoT) energy and building management platform. The value of shares in Utilitywise rose at the time of the announcement.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
November 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event