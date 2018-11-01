HIU Standard given testing boost in UK

Published:  01 November, 2018

HIU Standard, BESA
An Evinox HIU which has achieved BESA accreditation

The UK’s first test standard for Heat Interface Units (HIUs), which is managed by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), has been updated in response to growing demand from the industry.

Two UK-based test houses have now been approved to carry out testing to the standard – BSRIA and Enertek International – in addition to the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE), which was previously the only organisation able to test to the new UK standard.

HIUs extract heat from district heating networks to feed individual buildings and dwellings.

Their performancy is central to efficiency of a scheme. The Standard was developed, therefore, to help developers of UK heat networks procure HIUs based on comparative performance data.

Testing to the standard is a two-stage process: The HIU has to achieve a UKAS or equivalent national accreditation through one of the three test houses and this result must then be verified by the Standard’s Steering Group before being published on the BESA website.



Related links

Related Articles

  • BESA welcomes boost to Apprenticeship Levy 

    In October, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced a £125m funding package that will allow large employers to transfer up to 25% of their Levy funds to smaller supply chain partners from next April. This is a significant step up from the 10%, which started this July.

  • BESA Young Leader named CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year 

    Reanna Evans of NG Bailey has been named as the CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year 2018. She was recently elected chair of the Building Engineering Services Association’s Future Leaders group and is a mentor and STEM Ambassador for the North West.

  • BESA President predicts five year transformation for the industry 

    Speaking at the BESA Annual President’s Lunch on 26th September, Hopkinson said: “We are seeing the birth of a new era where traditional methods are under scrutiny and where our professional credibility is more important than ever before.

  • Trade bodies win historic skills bid 

    Three trade bodies have joined forces to secure an historic agreement from the four UK governments to manage and develop apprenticeships, qualifications and National Occupational Standards for the building services engineering sector.

  • BESA takes a hard look at the future 

    The BESA (Building Engineering Services Association) National Conference takes place on 1st November and this year is designed to help BESA members build resilience during a period of economic and technical change.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
November 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event