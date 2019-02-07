BCIA announces new vice president

Published:  07 February, 2019

BCIA
Terry Sharp, BCIA VP

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has appointed Terry Sharp as its new Vice-President.

Sharp has worked in the controls industry for over 35 years and is an associate at NDA Consulting, a specialist BEMS and energy consultancy practice. His previous experience includes UK and European leadership roles for Johnson Controls; sales and marketing Director for Sontay; and product marketing manager for Satchwell Control Systems.

He says: “It is a great honour to accept this role and I am looking forward to steering the work of the association to help influence the uptake of control technologies and shape this fascinating and rewarding sector for the future generations of engineers.”

Sharp re-joined the BCIA Management Committee in 2017 and his depth of experience and expertise has already helped the BCIA bridge the gap between manufacturers and installers. He will bring a rounded perspective to the challenges of today’s building controls sector.

Jon Belfield, BCIA president, says: “I am delighted to welcome Terry as the BCIA’s vice president. Having worked alongside him with the BCIA for a while now and having known him as a long-time industry colleague, I know that his strong leadership skills and his hands-on approach will bring us huge benefits as we continue our work.”



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
February 2019: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

BESA

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"