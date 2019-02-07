SCA welcomes Hackitt plan

Published:  07 February, 2019

David Mowatt, SCA, Smoke Control Association

In response to the recent announcement that the Government plans to introduce a tougher regulatory system for building safety, the Smoke Control Association (SCA) has voiced its full support for the proposed programme of reform.

David Mowatt, Chairman of the SCA, comments: “The SCA has long argued for changes to the current regulations and is encouraged by the Government’s strong stance in committing to a programme of reform that will deliver on all of the recommendations laid out in Dame Judith Hackitt’s report.”

In order to implement the recommendations made by Dame Judith Hackitt, James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, outlined in a statement that the Government “wants the new regulatory structure to draw on the expertise of key existing regulators: the HSE, Fire and Rescue Authorities, and local authority building control” – a joined up approach welcomed by the SCA and its members.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Time to change 

    David Mowatt explains why the Smoke Control Association believes that now is the time to change how Building Regulations deal with fire safety, particularly when it comes to controlling the biggest killer – smoke.

  • SCA scheme for smoke control installers 

    The Smoke Control Association (SCA) and IFC Certification have launched the IFC SDI 19 Certification scheme for contractors involved in the installation of smoke control systems. Those certified under the scheme will have relevant skills and knowledge including system design, commissioning of smoke control systems and fire strategy verification.

  • SCA signs up to support 100% Hackitt initiative 

    The Smoke Control Association (SCA) has declared its backing for a new industry initiative launched to encourage the government to deliver on all of the recommendations laid out in Dame Judith Hackitt’s independent review of building regulations and fire safety processes.

  • Lessons from Grenfell 

    The failure of the smoke ventilation system to help firefighters evacuate Grenfell Tower is not an indictment of the way we design, specify and manage smoke control systems in the UK.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
February 2019: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

BESA

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"