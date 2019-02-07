SCA welcomes Hackitt plan

In response to the recent announcement that the Government plans to introduce a tougher regulatory system for building safety, the Smoke Control Association (SCA) has voiced its full support for the proposed programme of reform.

David Mowatt, Chairman of the SCA, comments: “The SCA has long argued for changes to the current regulations and is encouraged by the Government’s strong stance in committing to a programme of reform that will deliver on all of the recommendations laid out in Dame Judith Hackitt’s report.”

In order to implement the recommendations made by Dame Judith Hackitt, James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, outlined in a statement that the Government “wants the new regulatory structure to draw on the expertise of key existing regulators: the HSE, Fire and Rescue Authorities, and local authority building control” – a joined up approach welcomed by the SCA and its members.